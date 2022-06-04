‘No good reason!’ US ‘bewildered’ why Meghan still holds duchess title after royal swipes





Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family when they left the UK to move to Canada nearly two years ago in 2020. But since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had the firmly spotlight placed on them – particularly during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. Meghan had claimed there were “concerns and conversations” from within the Royal Family about the skin tone of the couple’s son Archie ahead of his birth in 2019.

The Duchess also said since joining the Royal Family, she had been suffering from mental health problems, including having suicidal thoughts. But Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, claimed Meghan’s popularity in her come country has plummeted as a result of the attacks against the Royal Family. He told Express.co.uk: “Meghan’s image is plummeting in the US, as it is in the UK. “She is seen by many in the US as someone who is constantly attempting to undermine the Royal Family – and the Royal Family is extremely popular here.

“Many Americans are bewildered as to why she is still the Duchess of Sussex when she speaks out so much against the monarchy. “There is no good reason she still holds a royal title.” From a political perspective, Mr Gardiner added: “US conservatives have a negative opinion of Meghan, who is seen as very left-wing, while many US liberals admire her. “The popularity of Meghan and Harry in the US has declined significantly over the course of the year, and it will continue to decline.” READ MORE: Kate and William step out at Jubilee visit with George and Charlotte

In a similar poll carried out from March 16-17, the Duke of Sussex had scored -25. Meghan’s popularity rating has also fallen when comparing the most recent results of the YouGov poll to the one conducted more than two months ago. The favourability score for the Duchess of Sussex has fallen from -39 to a measly -42. Among the Britons interviewed by YouGov in the most recent poll, less than a quarter (25 percent) said they have a positive opinion of Meghan against 63 percent saying to have a negative one.