‘Off to Love Island?’ Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly, 22, posts sunny bikini snap





Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has reacted to his daughter Holly Ramsay’s stunning bikini snap as she enjoys the Platinum Jubilee weekend from their luxury family home in Rock, Cornwall. The chef, 55, teased that his daughter looked like she was set to make an appearance in the Love Island villa, as she posted a snap of herself enjoying a dip in their crystal-blue swimming pool from their Cornish home.

Holly couldn't resist sharing a series of snaps of herself enjoying the four-day weekend. Taking to Instagram, she gave her 298,000 followers a glimpse of what she's been up to. The star rested on the edge of her family's swimming pool wearing a brightly-patterned orange bikini. Holly smiled sweetly at the camera as her long blonde hair fell down her back.

In a candid post, Holly opened up on her struggle with alcohol. She told her followers: “I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health – which for me, comes first. “This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could- and that meant removing alcohol from my life.” Soon after she marked the milestone in a candid post, Holly jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the occasion.