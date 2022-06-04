Ozark plot hole: Wendy’s part in Javi death debunked as fans question motives

This was a huge shock for his cousin, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) as she had also worked with the Byrde family and wanted to avenge Wyatt’s death.

As Ruth had since stepped away from business with them, she was unaware Javi (Alfonso Herrera) , who killed her cousin, was the newly appointed Navarro cartel leader.

Although she didn’t know what he looked like, she knew the Byrdes were dealing with him and followed them to Chicago, where she waited to kill him.

After building up courage, she held Wendy, Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) , and Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk) hostage until they lured Javi into the offices.