Passengers climb on to carousel in hunt for luggage

Police were called to chaotic scenes at Manchester Airport as holidaymakers took matters into their own hands.

One woman, who refused to be named, filmed the frustration after passengers on a Ryanair flight arrived from Porto in Portugal on Monday.

By the time she reached the baggage hall, she said “there were hundreds of people waiting”.

Some bags dated May 27 were strewn on the floor, she said – meaning they had been there three days.

She added: “A lot of people were angry. People were offering to go and help put the bags on the carousel from behind to speed up the process.”

It comes as half-term holidaymakers continue to be caught up in the chaos at airports.

Mother Kelly Kavanagh and her two children, aged five and three months, were forced to sleep on the floor at Lisbon airport, Portugal, after Ryanair cancelled their flight home.

The 39-year-old, from Dingle Liverpool, said people were “left to sleep like dogs on the floor” with no communication from Ryanair.