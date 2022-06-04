Pippa Middleton sparks pregnancy speculation in gorgeous green dress at Jubilee

Pippa Middleton has sparked speculation she and husband James Matthews are expecting their third child together.

The 38 year old sister of Kate Middleton arrived at Buckingham Palace looking gorgeous in a green dress with a v-neck as she enjoyed the festivities on 4 June.

Author and columnist Pippa, who recently followed in her sister’s footsteps by recycling outfits, appeared to be glowing as she linked her hands together above her tummy while smiling to the camera.

Styling her brunette mane down, Kate’s younger sibling wore a subtle amount of makeup with black eyeliner and a touch of blush.







(Image: 2022 Getty Images)



Pippa and James are already parents to son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together.

The star welcomed her daughter on 15 March last year as a representative confirmed the news to OK!

They shared: “I’m delighted to confirm, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4.22am this morning (Monday 15th March) weighing 6lbs 7oz.

“Mother and baby are doing well.”







(Image: Getty Images)



Grace Elizabeth, who shares the same name with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, is the fifth grandchild of Kate and Pippa’s parents, Carole and Michael.

The tot is also another cousin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four year old Prince Louis.

The three children were all smiles on Saturday 4 June at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, celebrating Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.







(Image: BBC)



