POLL: Would you like to see more of Meghan and Harry after Jubilee appearance?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, kept a low profile for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, but were out in full royal style for the pomp and ceremony of the Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday. While the crowd met the pair with a mixture of boos and cheers, they kept their eyes straight ahead as they walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The pair walked down the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral ahead of the service, Meghan in a chic Dior coat and Harry in a morning suit adorned with his army medals.

Writing on the event, Sky royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said: “Despite arriving soon after Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, they were given their own moment to walk down the aisle.

“Don’t forget these events are always heavily choreographed and nothing happens by chance with the royals, you got the sense this was the Queen showing they were very welcome.”

The couple were all smiles as they took their seats next to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

While the event largely went off without a hitch, with all family members keen to keep the focus on the Queen’s remarkable achievement of 70 years on the throne, there were cracks evident in the royal set-up.