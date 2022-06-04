Prince George in stitches with his dad William as he attends first ever concert at Palace





The eight-year-old was spotted throughout the show clapping his hands and following the rhythm of the songs performed on stage. Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte surprised royal watchers with their attendance at the concert. The spectacle, televised by the BBC, saw a crowd of more than 22,000 people in attendance. Alongside Prince George, Charlotte and their parents, there were some 30 members of the Royal Family in attendance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not among them. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced shortly before the beginning of the star-studded event that the pair would not step out of Frogmore Cottage as they were dedicating today to their children. Indeed, today marks a very special milestone for the family, as their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana is turning one. The concert took place on the doorsteps of Buckingham Palace on three stages linked together to perfectly frame the Queen’s residence behind them. READ MORE: Queen last-minute diary change scuppers Harry and Meghan Netflix plan

While it was dedicated to the Queen and her extraordinary 70-year-long reign, the concert also touched on a number of global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions including fashion, sport and the environment. Musicals were also featured, thanks to a performance curated by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber featuring a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. The concert took place on the third day of events celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. MORE TO FOLLOW