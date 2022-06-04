Princess Charlotte beams as she giggles and dances to Disney’s hit Encanto song

Princess Charlotte has been spotted looking adorable as she danced along to the hit Encanto song We Don’t Talk About Bruno while in Cardiff.

The seven year old daughter of Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, was seen giggling and dancing during her first royal engagement in Wales.

Beaming as she and brother George, eight, met the performers and crew involved in a special concert in honour of the Queen’s 70-year reign, she couldn’t help but flash a smile as she swayed from side to side.

After listening to several songs by the orchestra, including Sweet Caroline, she appeared visibly overjoyed when the track from Encanto came on.

She was first a little shy during the concert, but soon opened up and shared a sweet laugh with her dad.







(Image: 2022 Getty Images)







(Image: 2022 Getty Images)



The young royal and her family arrived at Cardiff Castle earlier today as the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations continue.

Charlotte, her brother and her parents were greeted by fans as they made their way into the castle’s grounds to attend a concert. But, their youngest child Prince Louis wasn’t seen with them.

Mum Kate looked vibrant in an orange dress, which she matched with a black clutch bag and court heels of the same colour.









While heir to the throne George was dressed in a smart dark blue suit. And Charlotte matched her big brother as she wore a navy blue coat, with a pair of silver shoes and adorable white socks.

Prince William, meanwhile, was dressed in a dark blue suit, much like his eldest son.

The couple held hands with their beloved children as they greeted royal fans at the event.







(Image: PA)







The family will be treated to performances from Welsh singers Bonnie Tyler and Aled Jones. It is one of many event taking place across the UK this weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking a historic 70 years on the throne.

The visit is one of a number members of the royal household are carrying out across the nations of the United Kingdom to mark the Jubilee.

Kate and William shared their excitement over the event on their Twitter page shortly before they were photographed at Cardiff Castle.









The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tweet read: “We’ve arrived in Wales.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how you’re marking the #PlatinumJubilee at Cardiff Castle today and meeting some of the talented people helping you celebrate in style.”