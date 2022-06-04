Princess Charlotte melts hearts in adorable exchange with Prince George – SEE PICTURES





The eldest son and daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out their first official royal visit on Saturday, as they headed to Cardiff Castle ahead of the local Jubilee concert. During this surprising engagement, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, behaved impeccably as they met local royal wishers and people involved in the organisation of tonight’s event.

During the walkabout, George and Charlotte remained closed to their doting parents but were keen to speak to people and accepted bouquets of flowers. Charlotte was also presented with a beautiful purple tulip by a member of the public, which she gladly accepted with a smile on her face. And she sparked an online frenzy after she turned around and, holding up the bud, she appeared to offer it to her brother. Sharing the pictures showing the adorable exchange between the siblings, Twitter user @RoyallyBelle_ wrote: “Princess Charlotte receives a flower and then appears to offer it to her older brother George.

“I can’t cope y’all, she’s so cute”. Another royal fan, @ALi73926544, said: “Didn’t want George to feel left out. Really beautiful.” Twitter user Tina Seymour wrote: “‘Queen of Hearts’ is Princess Charlotte!!!” PamelaGT added: “She’s darling. Love their beautiful kids!” READ MORE: Queen last-minute diary change scuppers Harry and Meghan Netflix plan

Finally, @lucyrose_5 wrote: “Beautiful little lady. Looks like the boss the Queen”. During their first official visit to Wales, George and Charlotte saw the grounds of Cardiff Castle where preparations were well underway to hold the local Jubilee concert. The third-in-line to the throne was pictured working the controls of a technical desk. On the other hand, Charlotte grinned at her brother as she joined her mother Kate in conducting musicians with her hands while they were performing a rendition of Sweet Caroline. DON’T MISS

Prince George and Princess Charlotte first appeared during this extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend on Thursday. The siblings were joined by four-year-old Prince Louis for their first-ever carriage drive ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade. Once arrived, aboard the same carriage of Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Horse Guards Parade, the children joined other members of the Firm in watching the parade from the Major General’s Office. They later headed to Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast alongside all the working members of the Firm and the Queen.

Tonight, William will take the centre stage alongside his father Prince Charles during the concert held outside of Buckingham Palace. The future Kings will deliver remarks in tribute of Her Majesty’s unwavering duty and record-breaking reign. The event will see worldwide stars performing, including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross.