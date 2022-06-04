PSG to rival Barcelona in the race for exiting Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum

Gini Winaldum’s decision to leave Liverpool was a source of real frustration for Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season. Despite the German coach’s best efforts, the 30-year-old chose not to extend his contract at Anfield.

The former Newcastle United man played a key role in Klopp’s midfield as the Reds clinched Champions League and Premier League glory with him in the engine room.

However, Klopp’s stance was not enough to convince him to stay at Anfield, despite the club securing a last-gasp top four place on the final day of 2020/21.

A move to Barcelona had appeared to be an obvious one with former La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman aiming for a reunion in Catalonia.

Koeman is targeting a squad overhaul in the coming week with Wijnaldum adding an extra Dutch flavour to the midfield, alongside Frenkie de Jong, and teenage sensation Pedri.

But with talks over a move continuing to drag on between Wijnaldum’s representatives and the La Blaugrana board, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could now scupper the deal.