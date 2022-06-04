Rafael Nadal will ‘try everything’ to be at Wimbledon as withdrawal rumour rubbished

Nadal progressed to his 14th Roland Garros final after Alexander Zverev injured his ankle during their semi-final clash and was forced to retire. Shortly after reaching Sunday’s championship match, it was reported that the two-time former Wimbledon champion would not be playing at the All England Club this summer.

But the rumours were quickly denied and the 36-year-old’s agent has now claimed that the Spaniard is doing all he can to be back at Wimbledon for the first time in three years as he continues to struggle with a chronic foot injury. “That information from Marca was false. I spoke to the journalist yesterday after the press conference. They took down the article immediately,” Benito Perez-Barbadillo said of the claims that Nadal would be skipping Wimbledon.

“Rafa will try everything within the limits to be at Wimbledon.” The 21-time Grand Slam champion’s foot will likely determine whether or not he returns to SW19 this summer, with his Mueller-Weiss syndrome causing him increasing trouble in recent months.

