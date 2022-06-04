Rafael Nadal will ‘try everything’ to be at Wimbledon as withdrawal rumour rubbished

Nadal progressed to his 14th Roland Garros final after Alexander Zverev injured his ankle during their semi-final clash and was forced to retire. Shortly after reaching Sunday’s championship match, it was reported that the two-time former Wimbledon champion would not be playing at the All England Club this summer.
But the rumours were quickly denied and the 36-year-old’s agent has now claimed that the Spaniard is doing all he can to be back at Wimbledon for the first time in three years as he continues to struggle with a chronic foot injury. “That information from Marca was false. I spoke to the journalist yesterday after the press conference. They took down the article immediately,” Benito Perez-Barbadillo said of the claims that Nadal would be skipping Wimbledon.
“Rafa will try everything within the limits to be at Wimbledon.” The 21-time Grand Slam champion’s foot will likely determine whether or not he returns to SW19 this summer, with his Mueller-Weiss syndrome causing him increasing trouble in recent months.
After his comments sparked retirement fears, Nadal clarified that he wasn’t planning to say goodbye and would just have to listen to his body as he was prepared to continue fighting. “At no time do I want this to seem like a farewell. We will continue working to find solutions to what is happening down with my foot,” he told Spain’s RTVE channel.
“I trust and hope to be able to return. This last year has been difficult. Day to day, with everything that it entails, has been difficult not just because of all the effort but to stay competitive. And I play to be competitive. It’s what makes me really happy. We will keep thinking about the things we need to improve and the desire is to continue.”
