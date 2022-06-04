Supplement warning: The popular vitamin that could increase the risk ‘severe vision loss’

“The retinal function becomes fully restored, positively affecting the production of electric signals.”

It is worth mentioning that research, published earlier this year in the Review of Optometry, supported the administration of low dose niacin to protect against glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness in the UK.

“Low doses of the supplement lower the risk of glaucoma, a condition characterised by the formation of high pressure in the eyes, leading to optic nerve damage,” added Miss Wassermann.

Glaucoma is an eye condition that describes damage to the optic nerve that can pave the way to permanent vision loss if left untreated.