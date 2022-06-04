Sweden vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back with a Scandinavian derby this weekend as Norway take on Sweden on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Norway finished in second place in their group last season and failed to secure promotion to the top flight. The away side edged Serbia to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sweden, on the other hand, finished bottom of their group in League A and will need to find their way back to the cream of the competition. The hosts eased past Slovenia by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sweden vs Norway Head-to-Head

Sweden have an impressive record against Norway and have won 59 of the 108 matches played between the two sides. Norway have managed 24 victories against Sweden and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sweden form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Norway form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sweden vs Norway Team News