Categories
Entertainment

The best hikes in Yellowstone National Park


Looking for the best hikes in Yellowstone? If you’re planning a visit to one of the most popular national parks in the US, you’re going to want to make sure that these are on your itinerary. From easy trails past the park’s most famous landmarks, to challenging multi-day treks over peaks and through valleys, these are the unmissable hikes for every kind of visitor. 

We spoke with Yellowstone Park experts Ed Krajsky and Laurie Fordstrom, who guide trips through the Backroads (opens in new tab) tour company. Together, Krajsky and Forstrom have worked in the region for over two decades and have hiked thousands of miles in Yellowstone. They shared their favorite trips, as well as some under-the-radar hikes that offer some peace and quiet away from the more well-traveled trails. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.