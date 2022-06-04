‘The great EV con!’ Angry drivers refute idea that half of car buyers will go electric

Hundreds of drivers have reacted angrily to the new findings stating that almost half of new car buyers now say they will choose an electric vehicle rather than a petrol or diesel model. Some 49 percent of drivers looking to buy a car said they would now choose an electric vehicle, more than double the 21 percent of just two years ago.
But thousands flocked to Express.co.uk to voice their fury at the shift to electric power, with many saying they will never buy an EV.
Some pointed out the environmental issues that making the battery-powered cars has, while others again brought up the time that charging them takes compared to a petrol pump.
One commenter, ‘Scepticus’ spoke for many when he specifically outlined some of those factors.
He wrote: “Too expensive, too heavy damaging surfaces, almost as polluting as fossil fuelled vehicles, not forgetting the devastation created to extract the metals needed for battery manufacture.
‘Norfolk Boy’ wrote: “The great EV con. Too expensive for the ordinary motorist, too difficult to charge for many and their green credentials are now being exposed as overstated.”
While ‘Laffaminite’ added: “Just waiting on the carnage caused by dead EVs all over the place due to there not being enough charging points…”
While ‘e150s’ broke down the sums involved in buying an EV, writing: “Cost of an Astra petrol £16,000… Cost of an Astra EV £26,000… Average break even 12 years (based on running costs per mile)
“As I’m now in my 60s my three-year-old diesel car should easily see me to the end of my driving days.”
While ‘1Annony’ wrote: “I don’t believe that for five mins, the car batteries last three years. I can’t see people spending upwards somewhere around £5,000 I heard to replace them and the degradation in winter is hideous.”
And ‘IN COGNITO’ added: “Having run a self charging hybrid for a year. I would say don’t waste your money.
“I have given up. If I go out to it now and press the start button. It runs on battery power for around two minutes before the petrol engine kicks in. I even sit ticking over in traffic at 1500 revs. Toyota assures me there is nothing wrong with it.
“They also tell me, in order to use EV mode, I need to drive several hundred miles on motorways before the car will trundle around cities for a few miles. 49 MPG on average according to the computer. I am currently running a manual tank to tank check as I don’t believe that.”
