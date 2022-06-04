‘The great EV con!’ Angry drivers refute idea that half of car buyers will go electric

Hundreds of drivers have reacted angrily to the new findings stating that almost half of new car buyers now say they will choose an electric vehicle rather than a petrol or diesel model. Some 49 percent of drivers looking to buy a car said they would now choose an electric vehicle, more than double the 21 percent of just two years ago.

But thousands flocked to Express.co.uk to voice their fury at the shift to electric power, with many saying they will never buy an EV.

Some pointed out the environmental issues that making the battery-powered cars has, while others again brought up the time that charging them takes compared to a petrol pump.

One commenter, ‘Scepticus’ spoke for many when he specifically outlined some of those factors.

He wrote: “Too expensive, too heavy damaging surfaces, almost as polluting as fossil fuelled vehicles, not forgetting the devastation created to extract the metals needed for battery manufacture.

READ MORE: Tourist has car flooded after parking in harbour and ignoring advice