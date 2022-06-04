‘Thousands are celebrating!’ Republic boss loses it as BBC host easily rips claim apart

Republic campaigner Graham Smith lost it on BBC Breakfast this morning as presenter Roger Johnson ripped apart his claims. Mr Smith wants to abolish the monarchy and replace the Queen with an elected head of state. However, Mr Johnson simply pointed out that there are more people “out of the streets celebrating the Queen” during the Platinum Jubilee than there are people who support Republic.

He said: “Republic has 80,000 supporters. There are more than 80,000 people out on the streets celebrating the Queen this weekend.”

Mr Smith rebuked this: “That’s a fairly silly comment, to be perfectly honest.”

The BBC Breakfast host fired back: “It’s a fact, isn’t it? There are a lot more people on the street!”

The Republic campaigner responded by dodging the question, insisting that recent polling proves his point.

