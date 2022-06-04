Val Kilmer’s joy at ‘speaking’ to Tom Cruise in Top Gun after losing voice to cancer

Kilmer’s return to the screen has been just one of the stories surrounding the extraordinary success of the Top Gun sequel. It is now Tom Cruise’s biggest film of his career at the domestic box office and has been greeted with adulation from fans and critics alike. One of the most powerful and moving highlights has been the extraordinary appearance on screen of Kilmer. The actor famously battled throat cancer in 2015 and the various surgeries pierced his windpipe and throat. He has been left with permanent damage resulting in difficulties breathing and speaking, keeping his throat covered in public with scarves and sweaters. Yet he ‘talks’ to Cruise in the film via various methods including, emotionally, his own voice.

In one particular scene, Cruise’s Maverick visits his old rival and now friend Tom Kazansky at home. While Maverick continues to rebel against the establishment, Iceman is now an Admiral in the US Navy and the commander of the US Pacific Fleet. He is the one who supports Maverick and recommends him for a new job training young pilots.

Iceman communicates via computer screen, until the very last moment of the scene when he speaks out loud and says: “The Navy needs you Maverick, they (the pilots) need you.”

Kilmer has spoken of his many emotions shooting the scene and then being able to watch it back now the film has been released.