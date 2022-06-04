Visit this expo if you prefer eco-friendly Ganesh idols | Nagpur News – Times of India

Nagpur: With at least four months still remaining for the Ganeshotsav to begin, an exhibition of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols is a rare sight in the month of June. But one such exhibition, with more than 73 beautiful handmade clay idols, under way at South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), is a treat for art lovers.

Interestingly, more than 70 professional sculpture artists are participating in this exhibition with their tailor-made idols (made without using a mold).

The SCZCC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and traditional sculptures and artisans association of Vidarbha have organized this two-day exhibition of eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh to mark the World Environment Day as well as to start a communication between idol-makers and the buyers.

“We want people to know about the sculptures well in advance. It was observed last year that people were eager to install clay idols but they had no contacts of sculptors. Through this exhibition, we will bring costumers and artists on one platform,” said Chandanlal Prajapati, one of the organizers.

Artists from all parts of Vidarbha are at the exhibition. Some of them have made exceptionally beautiful idols. Majority of the entries are from Nagpur. Visitors can get telephone numbers and address of the sculptors right there near the idol.

“It was pleasant surprise to see an exhibition on Ganesh idol in June. Instead of buying it from market, ordering a customized idol is possible now. This will also ensure that the idol is made of pure clay. It’s best for people like me who immerse idols at home,” said Deepali Sherekar, one of the early visitors to the exhibition.

Visitors can also vote for the idol they loved the most. The idol getting the highest votes will get a special prize for the sculptor. The exhibition is open from 10am to 4 pm on Sunday at Behrupiya Art Gallery of SCZCC. A visit to the exhibition could turn out to be one of the best ways to celebrate Environment Day.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FacebookTwitterInstagramKOO APPYOUTUBE