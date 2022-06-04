Categories
When Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, a ‘secret plan’ to undermine him was quietly put into action


While Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been standing by Vladimir Putin, thousands of his people have been planning acts of sabotage and their own revolution.

A vast network of former Belarusian officials, activists, private hackers and ordinary citizens has reached deep into Russia’s war with the aim of helping Ukrainians defeat their invaders.

The Belarusians’ fight is a personal one.

They believe if Russia fails in Ukraine, the people of Belarus will be closer to freedom at home. 

This network had been slowly gaining momentum and members while formulating “a secret plan” for a coordinated uprising against Lukashenko’s regime when Putin’s forces arrived in Belarus in January.

Leaders within the anti-regime network told the ABC the decision was made to start sabotage operations early to hamper Putin’s efforts in Ukraine, help defend Kyiv and ultimately weaken Russia.

They believe a Russia on its knees makes overthrowing Lukashenko — “the last dictator of Europe” — possible.

‘The railway war’

Lukashenko was the only member of the Belarusian parliament to oppose the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. He had formed a communist, pro-Russian faction and by 1994 he became the nation’s first president.

And it’s in that role he has remained.



