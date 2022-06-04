Who narrates Our Yorkshire Farm?

After this, Little went on to The Flint Street Nativity on ITV and then did some theatre work, playing a young George Harrison in Presence at the Royal Court Theatre.

He also recently starred in his own travel series alongside former The Royle Family co-star Ricky Tomlinson in Ricky & Ralf’s Very Northern Road Trip on Gold.

Our Yorkshire Farm isn’t the actor’s first experience narrating a series because he has previously been the voice of shows, Last Man Standing and Monkey Life.

When Our Yorkshire Farm started airing its fifth series last year, Little took to Twitter, to sum up why he loved the show.