Wordle 351 June 5 daily HINTS: Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

While you may not always be able to count on your WiFi staying connected, your partner doing the cleaning they promised, or your local bus showing up on time, you can rely on Wordle . Indeed, there’s another brand new Wordle teaser to solve, and it’s as tricky as ever. Fortunately, you can also rely on Express Online to show up with your daily selection of Wordle hints, this time for the June 5 puzzle. If you need help solving Wordle 351, simply head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free clues. Good luck!

Perfect for playing over a cup of tea at breakfast, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six attempts.

Fortunately, there are ways to whittle it down and actually solve the puzzle pretty quickly. It’s all about paying close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some handy Wordle tips, followed by a selection of spoiler-free clues for Wordle 351 on June 5…