‘Wow…’ Kate’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s appearance exposed as Duchesses reunited





The two Duchesses both attended the Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving, hosted to honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Meghan Markle attracted attention as she arrived with Prince Harry wearing an all-white outfit. Twitter user Vee (@MeghanMood), who runs the Sussex Set podcast, shared a clip of Kate turning around in the cathedral. Many Twitter users have claimed she can be seen saying “wow” after spotting the Sussexes.

While it is unclear exactly what Kate was saying, one royal watcher, with the username @lizcakeemporium said: “OMG did she say wow? Something is afoot.” Ella Díaz (@factspusher) agreed, writing: “‘Wow’ is right! “This is what Kate was probably looking at. “Harry and Meghan had their own procession. Woot.”

Another agreed adding, “She clearly said ‘wow’.” Sarah (@SarahaData_) wrote: “No way? Is this looking at Meghan? Omg”. Meli Mel (@MeliMelsWay) shared a picture of the Duchess of Sussex, writing: “I wonder if this is what Kate was ‘WOWing’.” User @want2b_parisien said Kate’s gesture was a “respectful moment”. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan ‘surprised’ by William’s ‘frosty’ reaction

She said: “It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing what everyone else was doing, which was try to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.” She later said that Kate had “owned it” and had brought her flowers and a note to apologise. The Sussexes returned to the UK earlier this week to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

While they did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, as they are not working royals, they are expected to attend the BBC’s Party at the Palace taking place this evening. A spokesperson for the couple said they were “excited and honoured” to attend the celebrations.