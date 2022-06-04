‘You are more than platinum’ Dolly Parton leads tributes to Queen at Jubilee party

The Platinum Party at the Palace is officially underway and fans have tuned in to watch the spectacular event on BBC One. The once-in-a-lifetime concert features some huge names who will be performing throughout the night to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years of service. A whole host of famous faces have paid tribute to the Queen during the Jubilee celebrations, including singing sensation, Dolly Parton.

The star appeared at the start of a montage of heartfelt messages to the monarch, saying: “I want to congratulate you on your Platinum Jubilee and your 70th year as monarch.

“I just wanted to say thank you for being wonderful, you are more than pearls and you are more than platinum.

“You have been a shining diamond in this world for so long and everybody loves you. And I will always love you too.”

Sir Barry Gibb proceeded to honour the Queen, saying he felt “very close” to the royal family.

READ MORE: Prince George in stitches with his dad William as he attends concert