15 TV Actors Who Were Devastated To Be Written Off, And 13 Who Were Desperate To Leave

She told Vulture, “The first thing was shock and confusion. You’re on a show for so long and you feel a part of it and then, all of a sudden, you get news like this, and it’s a real shock. I definitely needed the time and am grateful and thankful for all the executive producers being able to understand how delicate and sensitive this situation was. They made sure I was okay throughout the whole process. They also let me know, even though I didn’t have a script, what story was trying to be told in terms of ‘Black Lives Matter.'”