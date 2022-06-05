2 kayakers with military backgrounds traveling over 800 miles to raise $50K to help Veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Two kayakers are traveling over 800 miles along the U.S. East Coast to raise money for a charity dedicated to helping Veterans injured in combat.

Brock Dick and Keith Menefee said their trip along the Intracoastal Waterway has been years in the making, and they’re looking to raise $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The foundation helps create programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities by helping Veterans and first responders in need, according to its website.

Dick and Menefee said they know dozens of Veterans who have been killed in the line of duty and several others who have lost limbs in combat. Menefee is a U.S. Navy Veteran. Dick currently serves in the North Carolina Air National Guard.

However, the two said the trip from Virginia Beach to Fort Pierce, Florida is dedicated to all Veterans, whether their injuries are visible or not. As of June 5, they have raised just over $4,000.

”We just decided to include the Gary Sinise Foundation to raise money for severely wounded combat veterans that they have smart homes built for them by Gary Sinise and their foundation,” Dick said, “so they can easily access their homes and their families and still live a normal life.”

The two friends will leave from the Safe Harbor Charleston City Marina on Monday and travel down the Stono River, which separates Johns Island from West Ashley.

