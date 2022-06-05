Categories
Showbiz

Alesha Dixon in tears during pep talk to BGT duo as they forget lyrics ‘Try and be proud’


“I promise you this you are going to inspire so many other kids to get out and do what they want and fight because this music industry is hard, and I am telling you now, boys, this is just the beginning.

“Please, please try and be proud, I love you, I really love you,” she concluded, and Flintz also broke down in tears.

Record label executive and co-judge Simon Cowell also commented on their performance and praised: “Do you want my honest, honest opinion?

“I actually thought that this was your best performance so far because who gives a s**t if you forget lyrics.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.