Amanda Holden shares her tips for keeping her skin looking young ‘Need to change it up!’

Amanda Holden, 51, has been dazzling in an array of outfits this week for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals. Ahead of tonight’s grand final, she spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about her beauty regime, and how she stays looking young.

Amanda said: “I think with my skincare regime I try and change it every six months.

“So I’m using Barbara Stern at the moment, because she’s just incredible.

“But I often change that to LMS or SkinCeuticals – it’s sort of every three to six months I’ll change because your skin does get used to products and I think all of those products need to change up every now and then,” she explained.

“Makeup wise like I’m always on Revolutions website.

