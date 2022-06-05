Analysis: ‘Fire Island’ heats up a Jane Austen classic

With that in mind — and in honor of Pride Month — let’s take a look at the first offering in this week’s newsletter, shall we?

I’m here for more TV shows and films with Asian representation.

“Fire Island” has that and so much more.

Inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” this movie reimagines it as a modern-day rom-com. Two best friends set off to have a legendary summer in the iconic “gay paradise” of New York’s Fire Island with their friends and chosen family.

“SNL” cast member Bowen Yang, comedian Margaret Cho, Tomas Matos, Matt Rogers and Joel Kim Booster star in the movie.

It debuted on Hulu Friday.

‘Bobby Brown: Every Little Step’

Bobby Brown is a changed man.

That’s what he told me recently when I interviewed him.

Once labeled “the bad boy of R&B,” Brown is out to show the world he is no longer the man who once made headlines for his arrests and turbulent relationship with his first wife, the late Whitney Houston.

His new reality focuses on family life with his current wife and their three children. Brown is also back working with the five members of the group that first made him famous, New Edition, with plans to release new music with them and more solo tunes.

He’s happy and reflective about his past.

“I would tell my younger self, take my time and not rush into life situations so quickly, slow down,” he told me.

“Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” has started airing Tuesday nights on A&E.

‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’

Norm Macdonald passed away last September, but not before leaving us with a final gift.

The former “Weekend Update” anchor, who had kept the cancer that took his life at 61 private, recorded a comedy special with new material before his death.

Such an act of no-nonsense graciousness feels so Canadian (he was) and so generous (he was), given that Macdonald was ill at the time. I would argue that the title is wrong as Macdonald was absolutely special.

That, and the bonus of seeing some of his closest friends, including Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, Dave Chappelle and David Letterman, discuss Macdonald and his work, makes it more than worth a watch.

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” is streaming on Netflix.

Two things to listen to

Post Malone only wants a little bit of your time.

Seriously. His new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” reportedly clocks in at less than 45 minutes from start to finish.

Malone manages to pack a great deal, however, including collaborations with Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd, among others.

“Twelve Carat Toothache” sounds like just the thing you need for your summertime commute and is out now.

Angel Olsen is going “Big Time.”

That’s the title of the singer-songwriter’s new album, which comes after the death of both of her parents within a few months of each other and consequently explores feelings of love and loss.

“The artists who I know who have had interesting lives or stories have also had a lot of hardship and a lot of change and a lot of adventure,” she told the New Yorker. “I feel like I can relate to that.”

“Big Time” is now out.

One thing to talk about

Sometimes I think Bradley Cooper doesn’t get enough credit.

The man acts, directs, plays guitar, sings — and let’s not forget his brief stint as a crime fighter.

Cooper also is apparently good at channeling real-life people.

At least, internet fans seemed to think so as they went wild over a first look at the thespian done up as composer Leonard Bernstein as an older man.

The promotional photos for the film “Maestro,” which Cooper both stars in and directs, had folks taking about the “jaw-dropping transformation.”

But it would not be the internet if people weren’t also unhappy. Some complained that the prosthetic makeup used to make the non-Jewish Cooper look more like Bernstein, who was Jewish, smacked of racism.

No date yet on when the film is being released, so fans and critics alike have plenty of time to sort out their feelings.

Something to sip on

I’ve written about how the death of celebrities can deeply affect us, even though we don’t know the stars personally — especially in the midst of a pandemic.

That’s how I felt about the death of Ray Liotta.

My love of “Goodfellas” is well documented (I watch it so often my husband no longer even expresses his amazement when I have it on), but Liotta had so many other great performances in his storied career.

Whether starring in “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild” or “Corrina, Corrina,” Liotta could always be counted on to give us cinematic moments that stuck around long after the credits rolled.

And his reputation as being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood made me love him all the more.

Liotta was a goodfella indeed, and he will be missed.