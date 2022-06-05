Categories
‘Buried In Barstow’: Angie Harmon’s New Lifetime Movie Is Getting a Sequel


Angie Harmon plays a woman with a very complicated past in the new Lifetime movie Buried in Barstow. Hazel King is a single mom and diner owner who will do whatever it takes to protect her daughter. The role marks the former Rizzoli & Isles star’s return to TV after a six-year hiatus from acting. And it won’t be the last we see of Harmon – or of Hazel King. A Buried in Barstow sequel is already in the works, and Harmon has said she hopes there will be even more movies in the future.  

