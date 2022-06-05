‘Buried In Barstow’: Angie Harmon’s New Lifetime Movie Is Getting a Sequel

Angie Harmon of ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ on Life as a ‘Liberal Republican’ in Hollywood

In Buried in Barstow, Hazel leads a seemingly quiet life in Barstow, Calif., where she owns a BBQ restaurant and is raising her daughter Joy (Lauren Richards). It’s a long way from her previous life in Las Vegas, where she was a teenage heroin addict plucked off the streets and molded into a calculating hit woman.

When she got pregnant with her daughter, Hazel left her violent life behind. But now, nearly two decades later, her past has caught up with her. Her old boss – played by her Rizzoli & Isles co-star Bruce McGill – calls her back to Vegas to do one more job. Meanwhile, back in Barstow, she takes extreme measures to protect Joy from a bad boyfriend while getting involved with a stranger named Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha) who shows up in town under mysterious circumstances.

The movie ends on a serious cliffhanger. Hazel discovers that Elliot was working for her old boss, who he met in prison. But before she can confront him, she interrupts a kidnapping in progress and is shot outside her diner. Meanwhile, her daughter’s abusive boyfriend Travis (Timothy Granaderos) turned out not to be dead after all. He returns to Barstow, and Joy seems eager to rekindle their relationship.

‘Buried in Barstow’ is getting a sequel

Angie Harmon as Hazel King in ‘Buried in Barstow’ | Lifetime

Buried in Barstow concludes with a “to be continued…” Fortunately, viewers don’t need to worry about never seeing the next chapter of Hazel’s story. Lifetime has said the movie is the first in a planned series, and Harmon has confirmed that work has already begun on the follow-up film. She’s hopeful there could be half-a-dozen movies or more featuring her hitwoman-turned-waitress character.

“[W]e don’t have an exact number,” Harmon told Smashing Interviews Magazine. “I would like for there to be six to eight, and hopefully we can get there. I did see this more as a series. But I appreciate the vision that Tom [Evans, the movie’s screenwriter] has for it as two-hour movie segments. But I’m not sure. Maybe if people keep liking them, we’ll keep making them. Hopefully. We start filming the next one in the beginning of June.”

Harmon says ‘Buried in Barstow’ is different from the typical Lifetime movie