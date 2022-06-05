Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Teases LMG Buffs

LMG buffs are teased for Call of Duty: Warzone as a developer aims to bring more viability and identity to the weapon class.

The meta of Call of Duty: Warzone currently revolves around Assault Rifles and SMGs. However, it appears that an underutilized weapon class in Call of Duty: Warzone could rise in popularity with buffs.

Assault Rifles and SMGs are among the most viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. In particular, the STG44 Assault Rifle has a high usage rate at roughly 16% and leads as the most utilized weapon in the game. LMGs, Shotguns, and Marksman Rifles are among the least utilized weapons. Call of Duty: Warzone development studio Raven Software knows about the weapon situation and aims to bring viability to one weapon class.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Hilarious Call of Duty: Warzone Clip Shows Player Stealing Enemy’s Loadout Drop

Raven Software Senior Game Designer Tully Ackland says the development team wants to “bring more identity and viability to LMGs” in Call of Duty: Warzone. The studio wants to replicate the positive player response for Assault Rifles and SMGs across various weapon categories in the game. LMGs are seemingly the first target for buffs in an effort to make underrepresented weapons more viable. Ackland says there are “lots to do” and implies that buffing LMGs is just one of the upcoming plans for Call of Duty: Warzone.





LMGs have huge magazine sizes and powerful damage output, but mobility is hindered in close range encounters. As a result, many players choose Assault Rifles and SMGs instead of LMGs for quick, consistent gun fights. In addition, these weapons allow for greater accuracy on the move. Buffs may bring LMGs in line with other powerful Assault Rifles and SMGs while retaining its identity as a heavy weapon.

At one point, LMGs were among one of the most potent weapon classes in Call of Duty: Warzone. Bringing weapons such as LMGs back to the forefront of Call of Duty: Warzone may influence players to change up their loadouts and strategies during a match. Weapon metas in games like Call of Duty: Warzone should change to give players more viable options to explore. Weapon variety is one of the key factors in keeping the active player base happy.





Weapon balance is one of the most contentious topics in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Active players in the community may believe that LMGs such as the MG82 are already powerful enough in terms of damage. At the very least, Raven Software appears to be listening to feedback and targeting underappreciated weapons one step at a time.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions release later in 2022.

MORE: How Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Leaked Map Compares to the Original Verdansk

Source: Dexerto