Christian Eriksen tipped to snub Man Utd and Tottenham as likely transfer named

Christian Eriksen has been told to snub interest in Manchester United and Tottenham this summer with another cub touted to take on the playmaker. The Dane’s contract at Brentford has expired after signing a short-term deal in January.

United and Tottenham might be strongly interested in a transfer for Eriksen but Danish TV2 football editor-in-chief Carsten Werge reckons he could easily stay at Brentford. The playmaker signed a six-month contract with the Bees in January which is set to expire.

Much has been made of where the 30-year-old will end up this summer after a brilliant spell in west London. His impact under Thomas Frank reversed some worrying form for Brentford at a pivotal time of the season, lifting them into mid-table in a sensational first-ever year in the Premier League.

But with the campaign coming to an end, speculation has turned to where the former Inter Milan star will end up after proving he can come back to play at the top level. It was only last summer when Eriksen fought for his life after suffering a heart attack on the pitch at Euro 2020.

While United and Spurs have both been linked with the Middelfart-born ace, Werge reckons Eriksen could very easily stay at Brentford where he has plenty of friends and enjoys the position of top dog.

He told Sky Sports: “We would not be surprised to see Christian stay at Brentford. He has been very good there and he looks very happy in this club with a lot of Danish people around him, including the coach Thomas Frank – who is very good.

“So I think the feeling around him is that, well, even though the money could be bigger at the other clubs that have been mentioned, I don’t think this is a question of money. It is a question about where Christian and his family feel comfortable.

“I imagine that could easily be Brentford. I think Thomas Frank is working really hard to get Christian to stay, as we have all seen he has been a very important player.

“You could see that he was enjoying playing there because he had such a big responsibility for the team, bigger maybe than when he was playing at Tottenham. I don’t think he would go to Everton or United because they are not in a good position.

“He wants to stay in London, you can see that. He’s been there for many years with Tottenham. So if he had to choose between Tottenham and Brentford, it could be Tottenham because of the facilities there.

“I don’t think the Champions League is the main point for Christian now. I think it is to enjoy playing football after what happened and why not enjoy it in a team with a lot of good friends.”