Cliff Richard health fears: Jubilee TV appearance sparks concern for ‘frail, thin’ star





The 81-year-old appeared on Sky News ahead of a performance later today at the Platinum Jubilee pageant. However, the interview triggered real concern among some viewers. Several took to social media worried that Sir Cliff Richard appeared frail and had lost weight.

One Twitter user posted: “Is Cliff Richard ok?” after the legendary crooner appeared on screen while another worried viewer added: “He looks like a bag of bones.” Less kindly, @MaddestMa tweeted: “Is it me, or is Cliff Richard looking more and more like Joan Bakewell?”. Another cruel user asked: “Is Cliff Richard older than the Queen? Several others claimed that the TV appearance sparked unease in them after Sir Cliff, born Harry Webb, seemed to have difficulty hearing questions. JUST IN: Prince Harry ‘deeply unhappy’ at Jubilee as Duke regrets Megxit

He said that he was “jealous” of the musicians, which also included Craig David, Hans Zimmer, Mabel, Elbow, Sam Ryder, and Diversity, who performed last night. He said: “I’d loved to have been invited to sing a note and just to be in that production. “The new generation needed to be there. And, hopefully, they’ll be around to sing for Charles. And after that, William.” Sir Cliff admitted that the likes of him, Paul McCartney, and Tom Jones have to begin to step down from their roles as elder stars. DON’T MISS: Prince Harry ‘deeply unhappy’ at Jubilee as Duke regrets Megxit [VIDEO]

Sir Cliff explained: “For those of us who have done the years, it’s time for us to relinquish our positions to a certain extent. “The new blood was good to see there.” Sir Cliff will be joined by Ed Sheeran, Gary Lineker, Dame Kelly Holmes, Sir Chris Hoy, Holly Willoughby, Alan Titchmarsh, Jools Holland, Bill Bailey, Shirley Ballas and Kadeena Cox in today’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace The monarch is expected to appear on the balcony to bring the national commemorations to a close. Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers are involved in staging the 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch, and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. Also today, some 10 million people are expected to take part in a final day of street parties and celebrations across the UK.