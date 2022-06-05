Cloud Computing in Education Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants VMware, Microsoft, Cisco System – Digital Journal

This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Computing in Education Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Adobe System Inc. (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States)

Definition:

A set of turbulences in the education sector was triggered by the emergence of cloud computing technology, which took the worldwide classrooms by storm and reshaped most of the processes related to learning, teaching, and administration. Cloud computing has remained one of the most talked-about trends of the decade due to its potential to facilitate information access, improve collaboration, and reinvent traditional IT structures. According to the expertise, 2013 State of the Cloud report, 43% or higher education institutions surveyed have implemented or are maintaining cloud computing, while this number in K-12 institutions is 42%. Cloud computing affords opportunities for greater student choice in learning. Using an Internet-connected device, students can access a wide array of resources and software tools that suit their learning styles and interests. : Cloud-based services can help institutes reduce costs and accelerate the use of new technologies to meet evolving educational needs. Students can use office applications for free without having to purchase, install, and keep these applications up to date on their computers. It also provides the facility of Pay peruse for some applications

Market Opportunities:

– High demand from emerging countries

– High adoption due to implementation of upgradable cloud services

– The emergence of cloud-based ERP systems

Market Trend:

– Learning beyond the classrooma€™s boundary

– Increasing demand due to the need for centralized system for the management of academic processes

Market Drivers:

– The growing requirement to reduce the management burden

– Competition among academic institutions

The Global Cloud Computing in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (K-12, Higher Education), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud), Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS))

Global Cloud Computing in Education market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

– -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Computing in Education market by value and volume.

– -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cloud Computing in Education

– -To showcase the development of the Cloud Computing in Education market in different parts of the world.

– -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud Computing in Education market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

– -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cloud Computing in Education

– -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud Computing in Education market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Key questions answered

– How feasible is Cloud Computing in Education market for long-term investment?

– What are influencing factors driving the demand for Cloud Computing in Education near future?

– What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Cloud Computing in Education market growth?

– What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

