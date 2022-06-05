Coco Gauff sets out bold Wimbledon goal after suffering double French Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff targeted winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon after losing the doubles and singles finals at the French Open. The teenager and her fellow American Jessica Pegula lost 2-6 6-3 6-2 to French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

It was her second defeat in under 24 hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier after she went down 6-1 6-3 to world No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old at SW19 in 2019, also lost her first Grand Slam final in last year’s US Open women’s doubles final.

But the new world No.13 sportingly congratulated the French winners and said: “I had a lot of fun – it was the best atmosphere I have ever played in. Hopefully we can play another final – maybe at Wimbledon. That is my third final – hopefully, I can get one.”

