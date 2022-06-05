DEAL OF THE DAY: M&S Sparks customers can get 50 percent off English heritage sites





Fancy a trip to a historical English location with the family this summer? There is special deal available for M&S Sparks card members where they can save on tickets to heritage sites – join the free membership and get tickets now.

Summer is the perfect time to take a short break with the family and explore different parts of the UK. Just in time for the holidays, M&S is offering Sparks members a discount where they can get 50 percent off tickets to English Heritage sites for a limited time. From castles to battlegrounds and gardens, over 130 historic sites are included in the offer like Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall and Battle Abbey. Last year, M&S ran this offer and Sparks customers bought over 50,000 half-price tickets to English heritage sites so don’t hesitate to book tickets now.

Available now, this deal is only available for M&S Sparks card members but membership is free and easy to sign up for. To join M&S Sparks, register for a free card here. Sparks customers will receive a unique promo code into their Sparks Hub on the M&S app which can be used to claim the 50 percent off discount. To redeem the tickets, choose an English Heritage site to visit here and enter the unique code at checkout to unlock the promotion.

Each code can be used as many times and for as many guests as desired, so you can go on a solo trip or bring the whole family. Plus, at each site Sparks customers can get a further 10 percent off discount on all English Heritage shops and restaurants when they spend £5. From Stonehenge to Dover Castle and more, book your tickets to English heritage sites here. The deal is running from now until September 30, 2022 and is not valid for the August bank holiday weekend. Please note, you will need to show your Sparks card (in app or physical) on entry with your tickets.

Here are the Sparks customers top 10 most popular sites in 2021. Osborne, Isle of Wight Stonehenge, Wiltshire Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire Audley End House, Essex Kenilworth Castle, Warwickshire Witley Court, Worcestershire Wrest Park, Bedfordshire Carisbrooke Castle Fields, Isle of Wight Eltham Palace, Greater London 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Battlefield, East Sussex