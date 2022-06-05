Donna Mae Morris Pearson

Cedar Rapids

Donna Mae Morris Pearson, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital following a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family.

Donna is survived by four daughters, Deb (Mark) Summers of McArthur, Ohio, Dianna (Joe) Clark-Adkins of Albuquerque, N.M., Dolly (George) Steinbron of Jesup and Dayna (Thomas) Berndsen of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, sister and brother.

Donna was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Seymour, Mo., the daughter of Jesse and Bertie Miller Morris and graduated in 1951 from Mansfield High School in Seymour, Mo. She married John Pearson on Dec. 22, 1952, in Springfield, Mo. Donna was a drapery seamstress and owned her own business, Pearson’s Designs for many years.

Donna enjoyed sewing and genealogy. She loved her family and enjoyed time with them.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.