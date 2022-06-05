Everything You Need To Know About MJF & Tony Khan’s Relationship, Explained

As the picture starts to get clearer and clearer and the MJF drama unfolding in AEW appears to be, in large part, a masterful work orchestrated by MJF and AEW President Tony Khan, fans are beginning to take a really close look at the relationship between these two men. Many believed they were/are tight. Some believe that the relationship changed when MJF felt slighted as he watched former WWE talents come in and make more money than him. Some wonder if Khan and MJF are back on the same page or if they’re simply doing good business together and the two will split when the time comes, say thank you, and look back on this time fondly, and as one of the most memorable storylines in wrestling history.

THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Are Tony and MJF still friends? Are they now bitter enemies? We may never know, but it’s a dynamic the fans shouldn’t ignore as they try to figure out what exactly is going on.

Khan Relied Upon MJF When AEW First Started

When AEW became a thing three years ago, MJF was one of the original members of the roster. He wasn’t considered a big name, and certainly not a draw for the average fan who wanted to check out the product for the first time, but MJF was featured early and often and it was clear there was something special about him. He stayed in character almost all the time and he was clearly an old-school heel, quick to cut a promo that got the fans talking. As AEW grew in popularity, it became evident that MJF was going to be a big part of their success.

Khan relied heavily on MJF to draw in viewers, and even as time wore on and AEW started bringing over WWE talent, MJF stayed relevant. He didn’t disappear and was still a big part of the more prominent angles AEW was putting together. His segments drew big ratings for the company, but he was quickly starting to lose ground in terms of his own perceived value — at least in terms of what he was being paid — behind the scenes. Tony Khan was rumored to have given him a raise but that too turned out not to be on par with what former WWE guys were being paid to jump ship.

Khan and MJF Were Quiet Close

In a new update from Wade Keller on PWTorchVIP.com, he explains that MJF and Khan had been quite close. As MFJ started to feel slighted, that relationship fractured. One could argue that MJF signed a contract and it was his responsibility to live up to it or predict where the value of that deal would sit one or two years down the line, but others believe there was no way to project what Khan might offer to names like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole or CM Punk.

Keller notes that as MJF watched these names get paid handsomely because of their reputation, something changed for MJF. Keller explains, “MJF and Tony Khan were really close as recently as late last year. MJF was one of those wrestlers Khan would have long phone conversations with about ideas for storylines and matches. At some point, that relationship fractured and the real reason might be as simple as MJF feeling disrespected that Tony didn’t approach him with the new contract offer sooner.” There could be more to it, but the belief was that Khan was focused on others while MJF simply wanted to be appreciated for his loyalty and continued hard work.





Keller notes, “It’s possible something else triggered or amplified this the situation” and asks, “Is there something else we don’t know about?” That certainly could be the case as things got a little personal, and when that happens, people’s guards are up and everything is taken out of context.

How Important MJF Is To AEW?

To Khan, MJF has remained important, but he’s not the be-all and end-all of AEW. Having so many big names join the company gives AEW options and Khan can literally put the title around a half-dozen guys and fans would accept that decision. Look no further than the news that CM Punk is out due to injury and an interim champion will be crowned. AEW is holding a Battle Royal with some of their top stars taking part. It would be easy to put 20 names in there and no one would blink.





MJF knows he’s losing ground and he’s started to view WWE as an alternative option. The trick is capitalizing on the momentum he’s built and not losing steam before his contract comes due. For WWE, they want big names to jump from AEW over to WWE, and there may be none bigger than MJF, who is perceived to be an “AEW guy”, even though he technically started in WWE. At this point, there might be a wedge driven between Khan and MJF. From Khan’s perspective, he doesn’t like that MJF is using WWE as leverage. From MJF’s perspective, he doesn’t like that Khan can hold him to a contract until 2024 when AEW is more focused on other guys, leaving MJF in the background and putting over stars like Wardlow.

Both Are Old School Wrestling Fans

At the end of the day, regardless of how this turns out, both Khan and MJF understand the art of the business. Both are old-school fans who love working in kayfabe. And, it is certainly possible both men are working literally everyone. While there’s believed to be tension between the two, for all we know, they’ve already worked things out. From there, they’ve come up with a plan to take what blew up on social media and turn it into a terrific storyline.





Knowing that these two men have a lot in common (specifically the love of storytelling in wrestling), they might have everyone from the fans to wrestling journalists and even the talent in the AEW locker room on their leash. Perhaps only Khan, MJF, and those that absolutely need to be in the know have the inside information. And why wouldn’t this be totally logical? Both Khan and MJF are huge wrestling fans and who love the element of surprise. The idea is to keep everyone guessing and so far, that’s absolutely what’s happening.