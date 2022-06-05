First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Welcome along to another comprehensive look ahead at the month to come for Netflix in July 2022. Below, we’ll keep you updated with all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix US whether that be Netflix Originals or licensed content.

Don’t forget, Netflix as always will be losing content in July 2022. We’ve got you covered on all of the TV and movie removals throughout the month here.

For those unaware, this list represents the currently known titles that are set to arrive throughout July 2022. We typically get word of Netflix Originals throughout the month leading up to July and then get an additional list of new releases which we’re expecting in the third week of June.

For a bigger breakdown of just the Netflix Originals coming in July, we’ve got a separate ongoing preview for that.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) – Horror thriller starring James Wood and Daniel Baldwin. About a vampire slayer.

– Horror thriller starring James Wood and Daniel Baldwin. About a vampire slayer. Natural Born Killers (1994) – Woody Harrelson spoof movie about the Knox’s who embarks on a killing spree.

Old School (2003) – Comedy from Todd Phillips starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson about three guys in their thirties hoping to relive their college glory days.

– Comedy from Todd Phillips starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson about three guys in their thirties hoping to relive their college glory days. Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) N – The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things with Eleven going toe-to-toe with Vecna.

Wild Card (2015) – Jason Statham’s action movie about a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Blair Witch (2016) – Lionsgate horror movie rebooting the 1999 movie. About a group of friends heading to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Spanish-language teen drama series.

– Spanish-language teen drama series. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N – From Ace Entertainment comes this new rom-com starring Julia Benson, Jennifer Robertson, and Jordan Fisher.

– From Ace Entertainment comes this new rom-com starring Julia Benson, Jennifer Robertson, and Jordan Fisher. King of Stonks (Season 1) N – German drama series based on a CEO of a huge FinTech company but things are not going as swimmingly as their outward image projects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Boo, Bitch (Season 1) N – Limited series starring Lana Condor who plays a high-school senior who finds out she’s a ghost.

– Limited series starring Lana Condor who plays a high-school senior who finds out she’s a ghost. Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N – French romantic drama about a young girl falling for a bad boy find out she’s part of a bet.

– French romantic drama about a young girl falling for a bad boy find out she’s part of a bet. The Longest Night (Limited Series) N – Spanish-language crime drama series. About a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer.

– Spanish-language crime drama series. About a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer. The Sea Beast (2022) N – From the co-director of Disney’s Moana comes a new animated epic about a young girl who gets stowed away on the boat where the crew are legendary monster hunters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Portuguese crime teen drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

Resident Evil (Season 1) N – One of the biggest video game horror franchises in history is getting adapted in this new series led by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Persuasion (2022) N – Carrie Cracknell directs this new period drama movie based on the Jane Austen novel and stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Virgin River (Season 4) N – The latest season of Netflix’s romantic drama series about Jack and Mel living in a small-town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season) N – The final season of the animated series based on the Jurassic Park franchise from DreamWorks Animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

The Gray Man (2022) N – Netflix’s biggest movie in history arrives on July 22nd and brings together an all-star cast in this action thriller. Stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Purple Hearts (2022) N – An aspiring musician finds true love with a soldier through an unexpected way.

– An aspiring musician finds true love with a soldier through an unexpected way. Uncoupled (Season 1) N – Neil Patrick Harris headlines this new comedy series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in July 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.