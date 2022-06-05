Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards And All Cosmetics

A new season of Fortnite has arrived, and for some players, the best part is browsing (and eventually unlocking) the battle pass rewards and cosmetics. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is themed “Vibin’,” which means this season’s battle pass is full of characters who are slick and stylish, though not all of them abide by a good-vibes-only policy. For example, Darth Vader, this season’s level 100 reward, has never been one to sit back and chill.

Thankfully, he won’t need to, as this season you can unlock his Imperial March emote, which includes his intimidating walk and accompanying iconic music. Other standout emotes this season include Blowin’ Up (“But first let me take a selfie”) on Page 2 of the battle pass, as well as Steady (featuring the song Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st and Dreya Mac) which you can unlock on Page 7 of the battle pass.

Battle Stars are back for the fifth consecutive season, perhaps signaling Epic has finally landed on a unlock system it prefers most of all. That means you’ll have some agency in deciding which items you unlock first. As you complete earlier pages, subsequent pages will unlock, often even before finishing your earlier pages, meaning you can sometimes skip ahead to items you’re eager to acquire.

The battle pass ends on September 17. At 15 weeks long, this season will go on a whole month longer than Season 2, meaning diligent players unlocking their daily and weekly challenges shouldn’t have an issue grabbing all 100+ items shown here. Remember, the battle pass rewards not currently on display will be revealed soon, usually two weeks after launch. This includes the season’s Super Level Styles which pile on the rewards up to tier 200. For more on the new season, don’t miss the new weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3, map changes, and how to unlock Indiana Jones

Here’s everything you can get in the battle pass this season. The only thing not pictured is the 1,000 V-Bucks–we expect you know what those look like. Which new character is your favorite?