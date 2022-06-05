Fortnite Map Changes In Chapter 3 Season 3: Roller Coaster, Storm Sickness, And More

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, the map changes are meant to suit the new theme: Vibin’. That means it’s officially hot looper summer and the summertime vibes have returned in full force like they do every June in-game. On the island, this feel-good season takes shape with a number of stylish new map changes, including a wild roller coaster, a lush and luminescent forest, and new mechanics to change and enhance how you play Fortnite. Here’s what to watch for when it comes to the new Fortnite map.
Fortnite Season 3 map changes
There are two new named locations and several new or long-absent mechanics available in the game this season. Let’s break it all down piece by piece.