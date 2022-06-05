Fortnite Zero Week Quests – Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 has arrived, and with it comes a bundle of special Zero Week Quests. Rather than offer up the Week 1 challenges with launch day, Epic has decided to give players bonus challenges to chase before the Week 1 challenges properly arrive later this week. The list of seven challenges will grant you 15,000 XP each for a total of 105,000 XP, which will help you level up your battle pass quickly. Here’s the full list plus tips on how to complete each of them.
Fortnite Zero Week Quests
- Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a single match -15,000 XP
- Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match – 15,000 XP
- Jump on a Wolf or Boar’s back in different matches (2) – 15,000 XP
- Plant or Summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds (3) – 15,000 XP
- Survive Storm Phases (10) – 15,000 XP
- Travel 2000 meters in a Baller – 15,000 XP
- Visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave – 15,000 XP
The Hammer Assault Rifle and Two-Shot Shotgun are two of the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. They’ll spawn all over the map like most other loot, so this one will come purely from luck and playing time. Sunbird (also known as Moon Hawk–it’s complicated) is at The Temple which is just northeast of The Daily Bugle. Rustler is inside Shifty Shafts. You can start by speaking to either one, but leave yourself time to make it to the other in the same round, or else you’ll need to start again. You can find our guide to Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 NPCs for more info.