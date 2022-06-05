Gareth Bale issues four-word response on retirement after Wales qualify for World Cup

Gareth Bale has said he’s willing to postpone his retirement “for a little bit” after helping Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in their play-off final in Cardiff. The Real Madrid man, who will leave the Bernabeu this summer upon the expiry of his contract, played a decisive role for his country once again by having a helping hand in the crucial winner.

Bale’s free-kick was turned in off West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko to send the Cardiff City Stadium into ecstasy.

And now Bale will need to find a new club ahead of the 2022/23 season in order to maintain his fitness levels for the World Cup after previously hinting he could retire if Wales failed to qualify.

When asked if his retirement will categorically be postponed, Bale replied: “For a little bit.”

