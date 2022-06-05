Gators Breakdown: ‘Everything happens for a reason’ as Treyaun Webb builds relationship with Gators staff

Treyaun Webb doesn’t hide the fact that Billy Napier’s staff at Florida does a great job recruiting him.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.





David Waters brings you News4Jax’s Jamal St. Cyr’s interview where Webb details his recruitment as he starts his round of official visits.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher