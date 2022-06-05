Green Wave lands three players on all-region tennis team

For the second consecutive year, Summerville’s Sam Dimuzio has been named the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

As the Green Wave’s top singles player this spring, Dimuzio led Summerville to a 19-4 record. With the junior leading the way, the Green Wave made its second straight clean sweep of its region opponents and defeated both Cane Bay and St. James 6-0 during the first two rounds of the playoffs. Summerville was then eliminated with a loss to Wando in the third round.

“Sam is playing some of his best tennis right now,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “He’s got an incredible tennis IQ and adapts quickly on court.”

Joining the Green Wave captain in receiving all-region honors this season are teammates Rahi Gajjar and Edward Naval. Gaijar was one of only three seniors on the Summerville team and Naval was a junior. Gaijar only lost one match this spring, one he avenged during the playoff match at Wando. The 2022 SHS graduate finishes his Green Wave career with 83 singles wins, which is a team all-time best.

After leading West Ashley to a second-place finish in the region, Matthew Nuccio has been named the Region Coach of the Year.

Other players making the 2022 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis All-Region Team were Ashley Ridge sophomore Julius Scott, Fort Dorchester senior Kevaughn Williams and sophomore Nicholas Christov, and West Ashley senior Michael Sun and junior Braden Vick.