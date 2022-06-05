‘Gut-wrenching’ Oti Mabuse’s ITV show ‘axed before final episode even airs’

After leaving Strictly Come Dancing as a fan-favourite judge, Oti Mabuse presented ITV’s new dating series Romeo and Duet. However, it looks as though the show was shelved by bosses after failing to find an audience.

Romeo and Duet first hit the screens in April to help singles find love with the power of singing.

After introducing themselves to the audience, the love seeker would stand on a balcony and be serenaded by a potential love match.

However, the single would only be able to hear their match and not see them.

Judging by their vocals, the single would then step down from the balcony and down some steps where they would meet their match face-to-face for the first time.

