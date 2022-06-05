GVF takes initiatives to make environment safe – Times of India

Nagpur: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Green Vigil Foundation (GVF) conducted a citizen outreach campaign at Ambazari Garden and Maharajbagh garden on this year’s theme ‘Only One Earth’.

During the campaign, members of GVF interacted with citizens on various environmental issues like global warming, climate change, necessity of energy conservation, adopting to green living practices, reducing carbon foot prints and adopting sustainable lifestyle. Members also presented various posters, placards and banners with essential messages on environment.



GVF team lead Surbhi Jaiswal said that in last 100 years global temperature has gone up by 1.10C and the process is continuing at an alarming rate. At global level, Paris Agreement has been ratified to restrict the temperature rise below 1.50C or at least 20C . However, every citizen need to contribute towards achieving this target, our today’s campaign is a small step towards making people aware about present climate crisis and ways by which they can contribute to combat global warming and climate change.



Green Vigil also observed World Environment Day week by conducting extensive door-to-door campaign from May 30 to June 4 at various parts of city. Green Vigil team comprising Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Ashwini Dable, Sujay Kalbande, Paras Jangade, Sakshi Mulekar, Tushar Deshmukh, Deepak Prasad, Danashree Agre, Trupti Bangadkar and Shubham Yerkhede worked hard for the success of week long campaign.

Dr Kirti Dubey and Dr Shweta Gahukar along with students of Sevadal Mahila Mahavidyalaya also joined the campaign.