High blood pressure: The ‘single biggest cause’ of a high reading – how to lower it

It also explains high blood pressure often has no symptoms, and many people who have high blood pressure do not know it.

Indeed as many as five million adults in the UK have undiagnosed high blood pressure, so will not know that they are at risk, according to the British Heart Foundation.

The NHS says if you have high blood pressure, reducing it even a small amount can help lower your risk of a number of health conditions.

If you are over the age of 40, the health body says you should be getting it checked every five years.