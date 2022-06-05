‘In full force!’ Kate Middleton rocks Alexander McQueen magenta dress to Platinum Pageant

This was just one of the many stylish looks Kate pulled together to celebrate Her Majesty.

For the special Trooping the Colour that kicked off the weekend on Thursday, the royal fashion icon opted for a white dress teamed with a navy fascinator.

The next day, at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Duchess wore a lemon-hued dress with a matching fascinator.

Yesterday, she wore a statement-making red coatdress during a visit to Wales with William and their two eldest children.