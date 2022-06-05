‘It was a snub’ Angela Levin claims Harry and Meghan ‘absolutely furious’ at Jubilee plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the second row at St Paul’s Cathedral during the service of thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee. The relegated position was a “visual snub” from the Royal Family, according to GB News host Alastair Stewart. Angela Levin, the royal biographer, agreed with Mr Stewart’s claims, saying the couple were “absolutely furious” by the arrangement.

Mr Stewart said: “They were in the second row, not behind the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, but in the second row even behind people like the Wessexes.

“He wouldn’t be there if the Queen didn’t want him to be there – but to me, it was a visual snub.

“It was not a total snub. They got the proper royal car and they were escorted down the aisle.”

Ms Levin said Hary and Meghan were visibly seething by the second-row seats.

