iTWire – Razer celebrates World Environment Day with world-first Ecologo-certified gaming mice

In honour of World Environment Day, Razer has announced its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential have received UL’s Ecology certification – the first gaming mice to do so.

Razer’s Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential gaming mice are now the world’s first gaming mice to achieve an Ecology certification by global safety science leader, UL. The mice have passed UL2710, which certifies them as sustainable portable electronics.

Razer took on the certification process to provide assurance to fans that the best-selling mice meet strict environmental performance industry standards. The Ecologo Mark achievement is an independent, objective evaluation by a scientific third party and is aligned with Razer’s goals of transparency.

The evaluation scored the mice on compliance with EU hazardous chemical restricted substance regulations, skin irritation and sensitisation, repair and replacement management, how Razer communications components require selective waste treatment to service providers, sustainable packing, and the environmental responsibility of Razer’s manufacturing facilities in line with ISO 14001.

The certification demonstrates Razer's commitment to making greener products and is a major pillar in its 10-year sustainability plan. #GoGreenWithRazer.







“What better way to celebrate World Environment Day than to share with our community that the very mice that help them win in games are also a win for the environment,” says Razer sustainability manager Kenneth Ng. “Unlike companies making their own claims about their products being sustainable, we go the extra mile to prove to our fans that our products are truly sustainable. Our community of gamers can rest assured that their favourite mice have been thoroughly vetted by a trusted scientific organisation that looked at a comprehensive list of criteria to award us with the Ecologo Certification.”

“Through the use of the Ecologo Mark, companies like Razer can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and certification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world,” said UL vice president and general manager for the retail and consumer products group Doug Lockard. “Ecolabels, such as an Ecologo Certification, UL Greenguard Certification, Environmental Product Declarations or Environmental Claim Validation, can help customers make informed purchasing decisions and select products with the desired environmental and sustainability attributes.”

Razer and UL are no strangers; last year Razer announced at RazerCon 2021 that it partnered with UL to promote a Type III environmental product declaration (EPD) ecolabel to encourage the sustainable manufacturing of gaming products.

Razer and UL have kickstarted an industry-level effort to identify key indicators of environmental impact, leading to more robust solutions for manufacturers to integrate more sustainable practices into every step of their production process.